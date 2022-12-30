From ‘The Dropout’ to ‘Outlander’, the top 10 TV shows of 2022 revealed

Let’s be honest: between networks, cable channels and endless streaming services, there were so many television shows to consume in 2022.

The upside? There were many compelling series worthy of binge-watching and a lot of quality entertainment worthy of Netflix and chilling.

And, from popular dramas (like "The Dropout") to juicy reality shows (looking at you "Buying Beverly Hills") — streamers really reigned supreme this year.

Below are FOX Television Stations’ picks for the best television streaming shows of 2022.

Apple TV+‘s ‘Severance’ is riveting

Adam Scott in "Severance." (Credit: Apple TV+)

Adam Scott gives the performance of his career in "Severance" — a good thing, as Apple TV+‘s nimble, riveting workplace thriller-dramedy is enough to make its audience think seriously about retirement, to say nothing of its cast. If he never takes another role again, we can and should hold Ben Stiller accountable.

FULL REVIEW: Streaming spotlight: Apple TV+‘s ‘Severance’ is riveting

There’s also series creator Dan Erickson and his top-notch writers’ room, who crafted this nightmarish yet oddly familiar world — a little bit "The Office," a little "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind" and a tiny dash of "Lost" are all in the mix.

But Scott might be most at fault. If he weren’t so damn good in the two linked-but-distinct roles he plays, "Severance" wouldn’t pack even half of its undeniable and unforgettable punch.

‘House of the Dragon’: ‘Game of Thrones’ is back and better than ever

Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen. (Credit: Ollie Upton/HBO)

Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, the new spinoff "House of the Dragon" is back to remind fans what they loved about the series "Game of Thrones" to begin with — and perhaps even win over a whole new audience in the process.

What’s remarkable about the series is the way it manages to feel like both a continuation of what "Game of Thrones" did well, and a complete reimagining of the potential of George R.R. Martin’s fictional world. Based on Martin’s 2018 companion book "Fire & Blood," "House of the Dragon" is a prequel series set roughly 200 years before the events of "Game of Thrones."

FULL REVIEW: ‘House of the Dragon’ review: ‘Game of Thrones’ is back and better than ever

Yet this age-old tale is fresher, sharper and more nuanced than its predecessor, with richer character work and an even greater sense of confidence about how it can use the TV format to explore its compelling central themes of power, gender and loyalty. Who needs the threat of winter when you have storytelling this good?

Fall in love with ‘Ms. Marvel’

Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan in Marvel Studios' MS. MARVEL. (Credit: Marvel Studios)

Jo March. Andie Walsh. Lara Jean Covey. Lizzie McGuire. Each generation gets its own creative, dreamy and slightly nerdy teen girl protagonist. The latest to join their storied ranks is Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), the 16-year-old heroine of the Marvel Disney+ series "Ms. Marvel."

FULL REVIEW: TV review: Get ready to fall in love with ‘Ms. Marvel’

A breakout comic book character, Kamala makes her live-action debut in a winning teen series that’s so endearing, it would still be worth watching even if it didn’t involve superheroes at all. But the fact that "Ms. Marvel" is deeply steeped in MCU lore will hopefully help bring her teen girl appeal to an audience just as wide as the one Spider-Man has enjoyed over the years.

‘Outlander’ returns with a gripping season

After two long (long, long) years, it was finally time to head back to Fraser’s Ridge.

"Outlander," the hit Starz series adapted from Diana Gabaldon’s best-selling, genre-bending novels, returned to television in March with a super-sized premiere.

RELATED: Streaming spotlight: ‘Outlander’ returns (at last!) with a gripping premiere

The sixth season, based on Gabaldon’s novel "A Breath of Snow and Ashes," includes only eight episodes, though each will have an extended runtime — a decision made to accommodate the complexities of producing a series of this scale during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It’s a weirdo time travel show, yes, but the people are unmistakably familiar: flawed, complex, beautiful and terribly human.

‘The Dropout’ review: Amanda Seyfried leads TV’s latest scammer drama

Elizabeth Holmes (Amanda Seyfried), shown. (Credit: Beth Dubber/Hulu)

Hulu’s new Elizabeth Holmes drama "The Dropout" is supremely watchable, with solid-to-great performances and a story so audacious you wouldn’t believe it if it weren’t based on real life.

What "The Dropout" also has to highly recommend is Amanda Seyfried. The "Mamma Mia" star plays Holmes, the would-be biotech entrepreneur turned convicted fraudster, from her late high school years through her mid-30s, a period that includes the rise and fall of Theranos, her health tech startup that promised portable, accessible health screenings from a single drop of blood. (If that sounds like a pipe dream, that’s because it turned out to be one.) Seyfried excels at locking into Elizabeth’s odd duck qualities, particularly the way her noble big-picture aims clash with her lack of small-scale interpersonal empathy.

‘Buying Beverly Hills’ on Netflix gives inside look at ‘cut-throat’ real estate industry

Watch out "Selling Sunset" — a new real estate show hit the market in 2022: "Buying Beverly Hills."

The 8-episode series, which launched in November on Netflix, follows the work and lives of real estate agents at The Agency, along with the most lavish properties in Beverly Hills, California.

FULL INTERVIEW: ‘Buying Beverly Hills’ on Netflix gives inside look at ‘cut-throat, dog-eat-dog sort of industry’

Whether you’re coming for the juicy drama, an inside look at epic mansions or an educational experience, the series’ first season gives a fascinating behind-the-scenes view of what working in the real estate industry is like.

‘Andor’: ‘Star Wars’ grows up, with a rebel yell

Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) in Lucasfilm's ANDOR, exclusively on Disney+. (Credit: Lucasfilm Ltd.)

"Andor," a new 12-episode Disney+ series, maintains the tactile aesthetics of "The Force Awakens" and "The Mandalorian," but moves "Star Wars" beyond its signature black-and-white morality into murkier daily realities.

FULL REVIEW: ‘Andor’ review: ‘Star Wars’ grows up, with a rebel yell

Darker, grounded, more complex and more character-driven than your average "Star Wars" property, "Andor" is a decidedly new take on that classic galaxy far, far away. And while its slow-burn approach takes some getting used to, its rewards are worth the wait.

Lauren Lyle plays TV's next great detective in 'Karen Pirie'

You may not know it yet, but your next TV obsession started streaming on this side of the pond. Hit Scottish crime drama "Karen Pirie," which premiered in the U.K. in September, arrived stateside in late October via BritBox, and while the title of the show may not be familiar to U.S. audiences, fans of the Starz sensation "Outlander" will recognize its leading lady in a heartbeat.

FULL INTERVIEW: 'Outlander' star Lauren Lyle on playing TV's next great detective, 'Karen Pirie'

Lauren Lyle may be best known to U.S. audiences as Marsali Fraser, a determined young woman whose tenacity (and nerves of steel) carry her across the Atlantic as she defies her family and follows the man she loves from Scotland to the American colonies. (She’s also a butcher.) Lyle is a standout even in the crowded "Outlander" cast — but if there’s any justice in this world, she’ll soon be a favorite of anyone with a taste for smart, chilly crime dramas. Or British TV. Or great acting, sharp writing and far more punchlines than one might expect. In short, "Karen Pirie" is excellent, and Lyle is the biggest reason why.

In its final season, "Better Things" continues to do what it does best

BETTER THINGS: Pictured (l-r): Hannah Alligood as Frankie, and Pamela Adlon as Sam Fox. (Credit: Suzanne Tenner/FX) Expand

Pamela Adlon’s comedic but poignant look at the life of a middle-aged single mom feels, in some ways, ahead of its time — and that’s been true of "Better Things" since the beginning. The co-creator and star’s no-holds-barred vision explores so many issues that have been under a magnifying glass during the pandemic: motherhood as a never-ending fatigue cycle, the pressures of caring for aging parents, the ongoing desire for artistic success, the list goes on.

FULL REVIEW: Streaming spotlight: In final season, "Better Things" continues to do what it does best

In its fifth and final season, Sam (Adlon) is in a moment of transition. She has grown disillusioned with her career as an actor, despite her stable prospects. She is almost an empty nester, but her daughters continue to create bursts of chaos in the family unit. Her self-absorbed mother is preparing to say goodbye to her home and perhaps even her life—or is that just Phyllis (Celia Imrie) being impossible again?

‘The One That Got Away’: Singles reunite with people from their past in new Prime Video series

It’s been said that by the age of 25 most people have already met "the one" — they may just not know it. So, what if the person you’re meant to spend your future with is actually from your past?

FULL INTERVIEW: ‘The One That Got Away’: Singles reunite with people from their past in new Prime Video series

It’s the premise behind "The One That Got Away," a reality dating series that reunites six singles with people they once knew, who are looking for a chance at love. And, it’s very binge-worthy.

Whether it’s a best friend, a childhood crush or a stranger met just once, the point of the show is that love can be found in very unexpected places.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. Allison Shoemaker and FOX Television Stations’ team contributed.