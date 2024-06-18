Free meals for kids: Restaurant list for summer 2024
With inflation still holding strong and putting a damper on American spending, many restaurants are offering deals to lure in new customers.
Fast food chains McDonald’s and Burger King, for example, are reportedly bringing back $5 meals.
And with kids home now for the summer, several chain restaurants are offering a chance for them to eat free alongside their adults.
Here’s where you can get free kids’ meals this summer:
Bob Evan’s
Kids can eat free on Tuesdays with a $15 purchase on the Bob Evan’s app.
Chili’s
Join Chili’s rewards program to receive free kids' meal offers that can be redeemed in-restaurant or online.
RELATED: Gas prices: What to expect this summer
Denny’s
Kids eat free at Denny’s with purchase of an adult entrée $6 or more.
Days and participation vary by location.
IHOP
For a limited time at participating locations, diners can get one free kid's meal with each full-priced adult entrée purchased.
Valid every day from 4-10 p.m.
IKEA
On Wednesdays, get two free kid’s entrées when you buy one adult entrée.
Outback Steakhouse
Outback will offer a deal where kids eat free on Mondays, from June 24, 2024 - Labor Day, Sept 2, 2024.
Red Robin
Kids' meals are half off every Wednesday. A kids' meal includes a kids' entrée, side and drink.
Order in restaurant or online using promo code KIDSMEAL50.
Smash Burger
Every Wednesday, you can get a free kids' meal with the purchase of an adult meal (entrée, side and drink).
In-store only. More info here.
This story was reported from Detroit.