Free COVID-19 testing clinic to be held in Burnsville in November

A free COVID-19 testing clinic in Burnsville, Minnesota will be held in early November as part of a state and county effort to increase access to testing amid the pandemic, according to Dakota County officials.

The clinic will be held at Church of the Risen Savior for a handful of dates during the first two weeks of November.

Testing is available to anyone, whether or not they have symptoms. Health insurance or identification are not required.

People are encouraged to register in advance for a time slot.

Testing clinic days and hours:

Church of the Risen Savior - 1501 County Road 42 E., Burnsville