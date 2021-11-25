FOX 9 Voices for Change Thanksgiving special

Expand / Collapse search

(FOX 9) - FOX 9's Voices for Change was created last year to showcase stories of change in our community and give a microphone to those who want to make Minnesota and the nation a place where everyone has a chance to grow and thrive.

On the evening of Thanksgiving, we took a look back at some of the diverse stories highlighted from all over the state. Watch the three-part special below:

In part one of the Voices for Change Thanksgiving special, we highlight a local nonprofit's efforts to revitalize Minneapolis after damages were left from George Floyd protests, a life-changing entrepreneurship program for young people, and more.

In part two of the Voices for Change Thanksgiving special, we highlight a Minnesota man's historic journey to climb to the top of Mount Everest, a growing Twin Cities youth futsal league, and more.

In part three of the Voices for Change Thanksgiving special, we highlight an award-winning Minnesota-made music group celebrating 50 years together.

