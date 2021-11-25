FOX 9 Voices for Change Thanksgiving special
(FOX 9) - FOX 9's Voices for Change was created last year to showcase stories of change in our community and give a microphone to those who want to make Minnesota and the nation a place where everyone has a chance to grow and thrive.
On the evening of Thanksgiving, we took a look back at some of the diverse stories highlighted from all over the state. Watch the three-part special below:
Click for more on the stories featured in Part One:
- Rebuilding Minneapolis: Pillsbury United invests in properties damaged after murder of George Floyd
- Program founded by former inmate teaching music biz to Minneapolis teens
- Grants at University of St. Thomas make higher education more attainable
- Pair of pioneers helped make history to integrate housing in Minneapolis
Click for more on the stories featured in Part Two:
- Minnesota native among first all-Black American crew to climb Mt. Everest
- Minneapolis youth futsal league takes payment in the form of service
- Plymouth artist creates 'Melanin Magic: A Coloring Book Featuring Fantasy Beings of Color'
Click for more on the story featured in Part Three:
View more Voices for Change stories here.
Advertisement