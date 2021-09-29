Voices for Change: Sounds of Blackness celebrates 50 years of music

For 50 years "Sounds of Blackness" has brought moving music to the world. This year, the Minnesota-made group is celebrating five decades of song and pushing to change the world for the better.

FOX 9's Dawn Stevens sat down with music director, Gary Hines, to talk about the past, present and future of the Grammy-award winning group.

Sounds of Blackness also has a new album coming out this week called "The Justice Project". Learn more and listen at SoundsofBlackness.org