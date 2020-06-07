FOX 9 'Voices For Change' discusses racism, prejudice and social inequity
(FOX 9) - FOX 9's "Voices For Change" brought together several community leaders to discuss racism, prejudice, and social inequity as well as how we can effect real change following the death of George Floyd.
During the special, we spoke with:
- Justin Terrell – Executive Director, Council for Minnesotans of African Heritage
- Alexs Pate – President, Innocent Technologies
- Warren McLean – President, Northside Economic Opportunity Network (NEON)
- Anika Robbins – Civil Rights Commissioner, City of Minneapolis
- Larry McKenzie – Head Coach, Minneapolis North Boys Basketball
- Dr. Hedy Lemar Walls – Chief Social Responsibility Officer, YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities
- Alfred Babington-Johnson – President and CEO, Stairstep
- Steven Belton – President and CEO, Urban League Twin Cities
- Jenny Miller – Program Executive, Youth and Family Services, YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities
For more information on how to help the community, click here or go to fox9.com/help.