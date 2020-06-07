FOX 9 'Voices For Change' discusses racism, prejudice and social inequity

FOX 9's "Voices For Change" brought together several community leaders to discuss racism, prejudice, and social inequity as well as how we can effect real change following the death of George Floyd.

During the special, we spoke with:

Justin Terrell – Executive Director, Council for Minnesotans of African Heritage

Alexs Pate – President, Innocent Technologies

Warren McLean – President, Northside Economic Opportunity Network (NEON)

Anika Robbins – Civil Rights Commissioner, City of Minneapolis

Larry McKenzie – Head Coach, Minneapolis North Boys Basketball

Dr. Hedy Lemar Walls – Chief Social Responsibility Officer, YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities

Alfred Babington-Johnson – President and CEO, Stairstep

Steven Belton – President and CEO, Urban League Twin Cities

Jenny Miller – Program Executive, Youth and Family Services, YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities

For more information on how to help the community, click here or go to fox9.com/help.