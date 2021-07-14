FOX 9 Town Ball Tour: The Jason Show broadcasting live from Parade Stadium

article

The show will go on! The FOX 9 Town Ball Tour makes its way to Minneapolis Wednesday, with The Jason Show broadcasting live from Parade Stadium at 10 a.m. However, FOX 9 has postponed its evening broadcasts from the stadium due to rain in the forecast.

The doubleheader between the four Minneapolis town ball baseball teams remain on as scheduled, weather permitting.

Town ball may not normally be associated with a big city like Minneapolis, but there’s a rich tradition of Park National Baseball League games being played at Parade Stadium.

Minneapolis Mudcats vs. Minneapolis Cobras

6:15 p.m.

Minneapolis Blue Sox vs. Minneapolis Angels

8:30 p.m.

Parade Stadium in Minneapolis (FOX 9)

Parade Stadium

500 Kenwood Parkway

Minneapolis, MN 55403

The stadium is near the Walker Art Center next to the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden.

The full FOX 9 Town Ball Tour schedule is available here.