FOX 9 Town Ball Tour heads to Maple Lake for match-up between Lakers, Cokato Kernels

The FOX 9 Town Ball Tour is hitting the road once again, this time headed to Maple Lake where the Lakers are taking on the Cokato Kernels.

MAPLE LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - The FOX 9 Town Ball Tour is hitting the road again this week. Wednesday’s match-up pits the Maple Lake Lakers against the Cokato Kernels. 

The game is at 7 p.m. at Irish Stadium in Maple Lake. 

Admission is $1 for everyone age 12 and up. 

Maple Lake Lakers vs. Cokato Kernels
Irish Stadium 
215 Oak Ave S
Maple Lake, MN 55358

Can’t make it tonight? There’s only one stop left on this summer’s FOX 9 Town Ball Tour: Belle Plaine on Wednesday, July 22. 