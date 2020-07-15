FOX 9 Town Ball Tour heads to Maple Lake for match-up between Lakers, Cokato Kernels

The FOX 9 Town Ball Tour is hitting the road again this week. Wednesday’s match-up pits the Maple Lake Lakers against the Cokato Kernels.

The game is at 7 p.m. at Irish Stadium in Maple Lake.

Admission is $1 for everyone age 12 and up.

Maple Lake Lakers vs. Cokato Kernels

Irish Stadium

215 Oak Ave S

Maple Lake, MN 55358

Can’t make it tonight? There’s only one stop left on this summer’s FOX 9 Town Ball Tour: Belle Plaine on Wednesday, July 22.