FOX 9 Junior Correspondent Gia Barreiro takes us inside the reptile show at Minnesota State Fair

FOX 9's Junior Correspondent Gia Barreiro ventured Wednesday into an exhibit at the Minnesota State Fair where some dare not go.

Gia sidled up alongside snakes, alligators, and all types of reptiles at Monty's Traveling Reptile Show.

The show, which is set up along Nelson Street between Judson and Carnes, has been a state fair favorite since the 1980s. It's open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. for $3 a person.

You can see Gia bravely experience the snakes, lizards, and other creatures by hitting play.