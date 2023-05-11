Fort Snelling State Park to reopen after spring flooding

article

Fort Snelling State Park in St. Paul will reopen to the public on Monday after closing due to spring flooding.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources closed the park on April 21 as water continued to rise from the Minnesota and Mississippi rivers.

The public can start entering the park on May 15, but some areas will remain closed due to ongoing flooding conditions, cleanup efforts, and trail maintenance.

The DNR said some additional areas this spring and summer may also be closed due to construction projects. Visitors are encouraged to check the park’s website for the latest information on closures.

The last time Fort Snelling Park was closed due to flooding was in 2019, and it remained closed for several months.