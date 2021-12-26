Former St. Michael mayor struck and killed by Wright County deputy

article

The 84-year-old man killed in a crash this week involving a Wright County Sheriff's deputy was a former mayor and council member in St. Michael.

A police report identifies Harry Welter as the man who was struck in his driveway by the sheriff's squad shortly before 8 p.m. on Thursday. A friend tells FOX 9 that Welter was collecting a garbage can from his driveway when he was hit.

The exact circumstances of the crash remain unknown. In an incident report, Minnesota State Patrol investigators noted icy and snowy road conditions but didn't outline the exact circumstances that resulted in the deadly crash.

Welter served as mayor from 1987 to 1991. Before that, he was on the city council for ten years between 1977 and 1987. He was also a member of the fire department for 23 years and a Lions Club member for close to 50 years, the city says.

"He was a true public servant and will be greatly missed by his St. Michael community," a statement from the city reads.

The deputy involved in the crash was identified as 37-year-old Dustin Hatzenbeller. The crash is under investigation by Minnesota State Patrol upon request by the sheriff's office.