84-year-old St. Michael man dies after being struck by deputy responding to call

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 7:06PM
Wright County
FOX 9

(FOX 9) - A Wright County Sheriff's deputy responding to a call on Thursday evening struck and killed a pedestrian in St. Michael, Minnesota, according to a report from Minnesota State Patrol.

Troopers say the accident happened shortly before 8 p.m. along the 400 block of Main Street as the deputy, identified as 37-year-old Dustin Hatzenbeller, was responding to a medical call.

The circumstances of the crash are unclear. Troopers say the deputy was on his way to the call when he struck 84-year-old Harold Welter in a driveway. Troopers did not provide further detail on how the squad ended up in the driveway, but the incident report noted snowy and icy conditions on the road.

Welter was rushed to Maple Grove Hospital where he was ultimately pronounced dead.

Minnesota State Patrol investigators are reviewing the crash upon request from the sheriff's department. Hatzenbeller was not hurt in the crash.