Fmr. Hubbard Co commissioner, school bus driver charged with sex crimes against a 2nd child

A former Hubbard County commissioner and school bus driver already accused of grooming a 13-year-old boy is now facing additional charges for sex crimes involving another child.

Danny Stacey, 59, was previously charged on April 24 with first-degree attempted sexual conduct and electronic solicitation of a minor for allegedly grooming a 13-year-old student on his bus route.

At the time, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension cautioned there may be more victims and asked others who may have had contact with Stacey to come forward. Authorities said Stacey was previously a school bus driver within the Nevis Public School system, a DARE officer, and a Boy Scout leader.

A few days later, on April 27, a parent contacted the BCA about their child who said Stacey had sexually assaulted them, according to court records.

The child, identified in court records as being 13 or 14 at the time, said the encounters started in the spring of 2022 when Stacey offered to pay them to help with odd jobs at his residence, like cleaning out the garage.

The child explained that "things started to get weird" on their third visit to Stacey’s residence when he asked about watching explicit sexual material. Stacey would also frequently send Snapchat messages saying to "come to daddy’s house" when he wanted them to come over, the child explained.

At one point, Stacey allegedly took the child to look at motorhomes, and the child said things started escalating after Stacey purchased one. Stacey allegedly would close the blinds, lock the door, and request the child to go into the back room and give him massages.

The child explained Stacey would try and grab their genitals while clothed, and Stacey had taken his pants off on several occasions. Charges allege Stacey would pay the child every visit, and pay extra for the days he got massages.

At one point, Stacey brought the child to a hotel in Hibbing and provided alcohol, charges allege. However, the child said most encounters happened in the motorhome or the basement of Stacey’s residence.

Court records say Stacey referred to these encounters as "their little secret," and the child told investigators Stacey threatened to "cut their genitals off" if they told anyone. Stacey also allegedly warned the child not to save or screenshot their messages.

The child told authorities they stopped going over to Stacey’s home but he still sent messages asking them to "come over and do homework," which Stacey referred to as watching pornography, according to court records.

Stacey was charged via summons on Nov. 21 with four counts of attempted second-degree criminal sexual conduct while in a position of authority, four counts of soliciting a child to engage in sexual conduct, and one count of criminal sexual predatory conduct.

He is scheduled to make his first court appearance for the new charges on Jan. 17, 2024.

Authorities did not disclose if Stacey was the student’s bus driver at any point like he was for the previous victim.