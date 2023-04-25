Ex-bus driver, county commissioner accused of grooming student

A former Hubbard County Commissioner and school bus driver is accused of grooming a 13-year-old boy, and authorities believe there could be more victims.

Danny Joseph Stacey, 59, was charged on Monday with first-degree attempted sexual conduct and electronic solicitation of a minor for allegedly grooming a 13-year-old student on his bus route. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said he was also previously a DARE officer and volunteered with the Boy Scouts and believes there could be more victims.

According to court records, Stacey would make plans with the mother of a 13-year-old for the child to go with him after school to his property in Hubbard County. The teen said he was often the last child on the bus, and Stacey would routinely deactivate the cameras, which investigators confirmed with surveillance footage.

The child reported in November 2022, he went to Stacey’s motor home, where they had "therapy time" and talked about sex and drugs. Stacey gave the child a phone and instructed him to go into the other room to do sexual acts, court records allege. The teen told authorities he could hear Stacey on the other side of the door making sexual noises.

Stacey tried to touch the victim at one point but was pushed away. Stacey told him not to tell anyone, rehearsed what to say then paid the teenager $21, according to court records.

During the investigation, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Stacey’s home and said the teen's description matched the layout of the home. Authorities located a cigarette the victim said he smoked, which made him sick and the vomit outside the property.

Authorities looked at Stacey's Google account associated with his phone as he reported it missing the day he was placed on leave from his job. The records state he looked up how to delete activity and data from an account. There was also a folder with a deletion marker, which is used to check if the data was actually deleted, on the day the search warrant was executed, according to court records.

Stacey is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Tuesday afternoon. So far, two county judges have recused themselves from the case.

Authorities said the investigation of this case has led to additional potential victims, and more are believed to exist.