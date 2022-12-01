Former Chauvin prosecutor confirmed as federal judge

A former prosecutor in the trial against Derek Chauvin has been confirmed as a federal judge.

Jerry W. Blackwell was approved by a Senate vote on Wednesday.

Blackwell, who was one of the familiar faces arguing motions and questioning witnesses as a special assistant for the Attorney General's Office, was nominated for the new job by President Joe Biden in June. He will serve in the United States District Court for Minnesota.

Blackwell joined Keith Ellison's prosecution team from Blackwell Burke, a law firm he helped found. Before that, Blackwell served as a partner at Blackwell Igbanugo from 2000 to 2006, Nilan Johnson Lewis from 1996 to 2000, and Robins Kaplan from 1987 to 1996.