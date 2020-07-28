Following devastating COVID-19 outbreak, St. Therese of New Hope reports no new cases since late May

A long-term care facility in the Twin Cities metro is making significant progress after a devastating COVID-19 outbreak earlier this year.

St. Therese of New Hope is reporting no new coronavirus cases since the end of May. During the outbreak, at least 57 residents at the facility died from COVID-19.

With the decrease in cases, Saint Therese has even expanded its visitor guidelines to allow people to start visiting their loved ones.

“We know that the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over, but through planning and implementing the right protections and safety measures, we can help stop the spread and continue to provide professional, compassionate and loving care to keep our beloved senior Minnesotans safe,” wrote a spokeswoman on behalf of St. Therese.

