Flooding won’t deter businesses, community in Red Wing area says locals

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 AM CDT, La Crosse County
16
River Flood Warning
until TUE 9:00 AM CDT, Eau Claire County
River Flood Warning
until WED 11:48 AM CDT, Eau Claire County
Flood Warning
until MON 10:00 AM CDT, Burnett County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Pine County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 9:00 PM CDT, Kanabec County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:00 AM CDT, Clay County
Flood Warning
until MON 4:00 PM CDT, Clay County, Kittson County, Marshall County, Norman County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 10:00 AM CDT, Carlton County, Itasca County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 10:00 AM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Big Stone County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Hennepin County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carver County, Carver County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Houston County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Norman County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Renville County, Scott County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Washington County, Wilkin County, Winona County, Wright County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, Dunn County, La Crosse County, Pepin County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County

Flooding won’t deter businesses, community in Red Wing area says locals

By
Published 
Updated 9:35PM
Weather
FOX 9

Red Wing businesses resilient

The Mississippi River is almost four feet above flood stage in Red Wing and Levee Park is mostly under water, but businesses owners in Red Wing are ready to prevail through anything Mother Nature can offer.

RED WING, Minn. (FOX 9) - Flooding problems have calmed for the moment before most rivers start rising again this weekend.

But the damage is already evident in some riverside homes and businesses.

The Mississippi River is almost four feet above flood stage in Red Wing and Levee Park is mostly under water.

The park is also the best vantage point to see across the river where flooding has shut down some businesses on the Wisconsin side.

The current of the Mississippi is flowing fast past Hager City’s Harbor Bar and the water came into the bar itself with the same kind of speed.

"I’ve been dealing with the flood since I was a little kid and there’s only one other time I remember the river coming in this fast," bar owner Brad Smith told FOX 9.

He says everything left in the bar is wet and ruined.

The road to the bar is basically a river itself.

But after experiencing flooding several times since his family took it over in 1964 — and marking the height every time — he was mostly prepared when the water came in last Saturday.

"I flood-proof most of the place," Smith said. "Just come in and hose it down and start pushing the mud out."

Smith says he expects flooding every five years or so and it takes him about three years to recover financially.

"That’s probably the biggest devastating part of it.," he said. "You know, the cleanup and the mess, it’s just more work, but being out of business and losing your income, you know, that’s the hard part."

But he says he’ll never leave his life along the river.

And neither would Charlie and Becky Nelson.

"I wouldn’t give it up for anything," Charlie Nelson said.

The Nelsons walked into the water to board a boat and travel through the flood waters to get to their home of 45 years.

They’ve had to do this during three previous floods and their basement frequently fills with water.

And still, they love where they live.

"This is just to me, to us, I think just an inconvenience," Charlie Nelson said.

The Mississippi has crested in Red Wing for the moment, but it’s expected to rise at least another foot starting sometime this weekend.