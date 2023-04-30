Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until SUN 5:48 PM CDT, Polk County
11
River Flood Warning
until TUE 2:00 AM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, Houston County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until WED 4:00 AM CDT, Goodhue County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Goodhue County, Wabasha County, Pepin County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Ramsey County, Washington County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 AM CDT, Carver County, Scott County, Sibley County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Nicollet County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Anoka County, Hennepin County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Morrison County, Polk County, Redwood County, Renville County, Renville County, Scott County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Winona County, Yellow Medicine County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County, Pierce County

Minnesota homeowners thankful as floodwaters start to recede

Minnesota rivers drop below major flood stage

None of Minnesota's rivers are at a major flood stage now, leading homeowners to rejoice as the water in their yards recedes.

On April 24, FOX 9 brought you the story of Patrick and Karol Shanahan, Independence homeowners whose yards and gardens were underwater, along with the road they live on. Six days later, FOX 9 checked back in with them to see how much the water has receded, and it’s amazing what a difference a few days makes.

"It's kind of a scary situation but a blessing," said Patrick Shanahan.

When your beautiful yard is surrounded by floodwaters, but it's not normally a time for celebration. But the Shanahans can't help it, as they consider what could have happened to their Independence farmhouse.

"This house was built 110 years ago. They were smarter back then than we give them credit for," he said.

As the Crow River continues to recede, so does what these homeowners have dubbed "Lake Shanahan," the water that essentially made their home an island.

"As the water was rising, there is this sense of dread you get because you don't know what's going to happen. You don't know when really it's going to stop, and it's just the opposite when the water starts to go down. Then, you kind of get that immense sense of relief," he said.

Water was able to seep into their basement, but they’re hopeful the water will soon have receded enough that they won’t have to continue to pump it out.

County Road 92 has since been reopened. The Shanahans plan to spend the month of May cleaning up their yard and basement.