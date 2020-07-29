Flags to be flown at half-staff in Minnesota in honor of late Congressman John Lewis

article

Flags at state and federal buildings will be flown at half-staff Thursday to honor the late Congressman John Lewis, who recently passed away.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz ordered for the flags to be at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Thursday. This order follows a six-day celebration of life for Lewis.

Lewis was an outspoken leader for civil rights and notably led the march from Selma to Montgomery and spoke at the March on Washington. He represented Georgia in Congress for 33 years. In December, Lewis was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. He was 80 years old when he passed away.

Businesses, organizations and people are encouraged to participate in lowering their flags as well.