First Avenue, Armory cancel New Year's Eve shows due to omicron

Shows set to ring in the New Year at several Minneapolis music venues have been cancelled as the spike in omicron cases bring renewed COVID-19 concerns.

New Year's Eve parties at First Avenue and The Armory in Minneapolis won't go on, according to messages online. The Fine Line in Minneapolis also postponed its "90s VS 00s" New Year's Party.

A message posted to the Facebook page for the Armory event reads: "Out of concern for our fans, artists, employees, and local communities, we are sad to announce Lights All Night Minneapolis will not be held this year. We apologize for any inconvenience and look forward to seeing you again soon."

"We are all tired of the pandemic’s disruptions in our plans and daily life," explained a message for the First Avenue show. "The sacrifices so many continue to make are unbelievable. Thank you forever to all the health care professionals, teachers, and front-line workers (we see you, grocery, USPS, service industry, and delivery folks). It also feels unbelievable to be postponing and cancelling concerts and events as we close out 2021, but here we are."

Along with the New Year's show getting nixed, First Avenue venues also postponed a number of other shows, including pushing The Suburbs show planned for December 31 at the Palace Theatre to February 12, Dessa's show for this Thurday at First Avenue to February 13, and BLOOD $MOKE BODY set for Thursday at the 7th Street Entry to February 17.

In a show update sent Tuesday evening, First Avenue says they are continuing to monitor shows on a "case-by-case basis" and will update ticketholders as needed.