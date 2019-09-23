Firefighters rescue, resuscitate cat after early morning house fire in St. Paul

article

Firefighters in St. Paul, Minnesota resuscitated a cat rescued from a house fire early Monday morning.

At 3:35 a.m., the St. Paul Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 400 block of Stinson Street. Crews searched the residence and extinguished the fire.

Firefighters rescued a cat from a house fire in St. Paul, Minnesota Monday. (St. Paul Fire Department)

They found a cat in the house, rescued it and resuscitated it.

No one else was injured.