Firefighters rescue, resuscitate cat after early morning house fire in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Firefighters in St. Paul, Minnesota resuscitated a cat rescued from a house fire early Monday morning. 

At 3:35 a.m., the St. Paul Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 400 block of Stinson Street. Crews searched the residence and extinguished the fire. 

They found a cat in the house, rescued it and resuscitated it. 

No one else was injured. 