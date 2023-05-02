Firefighters find human remains inside house in western Wisconsin

Fire officials found the body of a man while battling a house fire in western Wisconsin Monday morning.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office said dispatch received a call around 8:20 a.m. for a structure fire on 50th Street in Tiffany, Wisconsin.

While crews were battling the blaze, firefighters located a person inside the home. The 74-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. The medical examiner and sheriff did not release the victim's identity.

The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation.

Monday's fire comes nearly a week after officials found human remains while processing the scene of a house fire in Dunn County on March 27.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, Glenwood City Fire Department, Boyceville EMS and Fire Department responded to the scene on May 1.