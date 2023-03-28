Human remains found inside house after fire in western Wisconsin

Fire officials found human remains after a house fire in western Wisconsin Sunday evening.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office said dispatch received a call just before 7 p.m. on March 26 that someone was trapped inside a house that was on fire.

Fire crews arrived at 1330th Avenue in New Haven Township and saw a house that was fully engulfed in flames. Several fire departments worked for several hours to extinguish the fire.

Law enforcement recovered human remains after a house fire in western Wisconsin. (FOX 9)

Once the fire was out, officials searched the home on March 27 and found human remains while processing the scene. The Medical Examiner’s Office and the sheriff’s office are working to confirm the victim’s identity.

The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation.