Fire in 'the heart of Northeast' Minneapolis destroys businesses, apartments Sunday

Minneapolis Fire crews worked into the night in Northeast Minneapolis Sunday fighting a fire at a building that houses El Taco Riendo restaurant.

According to Minneapolis Fire Chief John Freutel, firefighters knocked down the initial fire at 2412 Central Avenue Northeast, but found that it had spread to 2408 and 2404 Central Avenue as well.

All three buildings were fully involved as crews evacuated residents from the apartments upstairs. Those residents are being assisted by the Minnesota Red Cross.

The Chief said all of the businesses at the three addresses, including El Taco Riendo, were closed at the time of the fire. 2408 Central Avenue houses the National Association of Letter Carriers office.

As of 8 p.m. Sunday, crews were still fighting the remnants of the fire. Chief Freutel said crews would remain on the scene for most of the night.

Minneapolis City Councilor Kevin Reich, who was at the scene of the fire Sunday night, called the outcome a "deep loss," for the Northeast neighborhood community.

"My heart goes out to the people who live there and the people who work there," Reich said.

He called the section of Central Avenue "the heart of Northeast."

In a tweet, Mayor Jacob Frey also called the fire "gut-wrenching news."

"Gut-wrenching news in the heart of Northeast on top of an already tough week," wrote Frey. "Beyond grateful for the heroic response from our @MinneapolisFire fighters. Their work to keep people safe during this pandemic has been, and will continue to be, indispensable."