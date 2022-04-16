Fire destroys unit of Minneapolis fourplex overnight, no injuries

article

A fire destroyed a unit of a Minneapolis fourplex overnight.

Around 2:45 a.m. Saturday, crews with the Minneapolis Fire Department responded to a report of a fire in a 2.5-story, fourplex residential home at 3024 Park Avenue South. When crews arrived, they found fire on the first floor.

"We arrived, and we found fire already broken out the windows of the first floor," Minneapolis Fire deputy chief Kathleen Mullen said.

Firefighters laid lines to extinguish the fire and searched the fourplex for any victims. They found none. Mullen said the residents were not home at the time of the fire.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire before it spread to other residential units, the department said.

"Unfortunately, the downstairs unit is not going to be habitable," Mullen said. "But the rest of the units are going to be alright in the building."

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

