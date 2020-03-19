Fire destroys KinderCare day care center in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota

article

A fire destroyed a day care center in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota early Thursday morning.

The fire started around 2:00 a.m. at the KinderCare Learning Center near 85th Avenue and Xerxes Avenue, according to the Brooklyn Park Fire Department.

When crews arrived on scene smoke was coming from the roof. The fire eventually spread throughout the building.

The day care is located in a residential neighborhood, but the fire was contained and did not spread to any of the nearby homes.

The building is considered a total loss.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Advertisement

Daycare centers are the only facilities still open to take care of kids since schools closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.