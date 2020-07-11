Fire department: Girls found safe after missing person search in Cass County

Firefighters say two girls reported missing in Cass County, Minnesota have been found safe.

Search crews were looking for the girls, ages 8 and 12, after they went missing overnight.

Investigators say it appears the girls left on their own by foot some time overnight, either late Friday night or early Saturday morning.

However, around 6 p.m., the Pillager Area Fire Department, which assisted with the search, reported the girls had been located.