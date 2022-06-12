Fire call leads Minneapolis police to 'suspicious death'

A fire alarm in Minneapolis on Sunday led first responders to a death that police say was caused by circumstances unrelated to the fire.

Firefighters responded to the alarm shortly before 9 a.m. at a home on the 1700 block of 3rd Avenue South. Inside, firefighters discovered the body of a man believed to be in his 60s. They also encountered a 55-year-old man.

Due to the suspicious circumstances of the death, the homicide unit was called in to investigate. Minneapolis police say the medical examiner will determine the victim's official cause of death.

The 55-year-old man was arrested and is being held on probable cause homicide.