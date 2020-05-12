Expand / Collapse search

Fire breaks out in pile of cardboard at recycling center in St. Paul, Minnesota

Published 
St. Paul
FOX 9
article

Crews responded to a call of smoke at a commercial area on the 2200 block of Wabash Avenue in St. Paul, Minnesota Tuesday morning. ( St. Paul Fire Department )

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Crews responded to a fire at a recycling center in St. Paul, Minnesota Tuesday morning. 

The St. Paul Fire Department said firefighters have been on the scene of a fire at West Rock, a recycling center on the 2200 block of Wabash Avenue since 8 a.m. after receiving a call regarding smoke in the area. 

Crews control a fire at a recycling center in St. Paul, Minnesota Tuesday morning. (St. Paul Fire Department / FOX 9)

Fire department spokesperson Roy Mokosso said the fire started in a pile of cardboard and other recyclable materials. He said fires are not uncommon in such places, especially with heavy machinery being operated in the area. 

Mokosso said crews are controlling the fire, but these types of fires can take a while to fully extinguish.

There were employees working at the recycling center at the time, but no injuries have been reported. No buildings were affected. 

Fire starts at recycling center in St. Paul, Minnesota Tuesday morning. (St. Paul Fire Department / FOX 9)

The fire does not appear to be suspicious, according to the fire department. The fire remains under investigation. 
 