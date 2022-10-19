Fire at Historic Maple Grove Village Hall under investigation

A historic building in Maple Grove caught fire Tuesday night, according to Maple Grove fire officials.

The fire comes after a historic building in Minneapolis caught fire three different times.

The building, the historic Maple Grove Village Hall, caught fire last night around 9: 15 p.m. When fire crews arrived on scene, they found the fire showing from the rear of the building and significant smoke.

The fire was under control by around 10:15 p.m.

The building was used as the primary offices of the city of Maple Grove from 1939 to 1975 and most recently by the parks and recreation department.

At this time the investigation is ongoing and the cause of the fire is undetermined.