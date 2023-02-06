Fire at goat farm kills 26, totals barn in northern Minnesota

A fire at a goat farm in northern Minnesota ran by a nonprofit destroyed the farm and also killed 26 goats in the process.

According to a press release, on Feb. 4, a fire totaled the Many Nations Goat Farm, killing all 26 goats and leveling the barn.

The nonprofit Anishinaabe Agriculture Institute currently operated the farm as part of the Akiing enterprises established by Winona LaDuke, co-executive Director of Honor the Earth.

"We are very sad by the loss of our beautiful goats," LaDuke said in a statement. "But we will rebuild sometime in the near future."

According to Duke's statement, the Crow Wing Farm was one part of its collaborative agriculture operations, "to teach and practice good land stewardship and to help create greater awareness about Native food and food security."

The cause of the fire is still being investigated, and no one else was injured.

Foul play is not suspected.