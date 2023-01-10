Final free COVID-19 tests from MDH, 4 per household offered

After several rounds of free COVID-19 tests offered at both the state and federal level since the beginning of the pandemic, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) announced Tuesday it would phase out the program after another four free tests per household it will begin to phase out the program.

"Testing is essential in getting the proper treatment to those who need it and preventing the spread of COVID-19, and the state’s free online ordering program made it simple for Minnesotans in every corner of the state to easily access critical testing," said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Dr. Brooke Cunningham in a statement.

According to MDH, more than 2.5 million free tests have been delivered since the program began.

Those interested in acquiring a free rapid test can order them online.

Food banks, local public health agencies, community groups, and other community health organizations may also have free tests available, according to the announcement.

Costs for over-the-counter, at-home COVID-19 tests are also now required to be covered by health plans offered by Medicare, insurance companies and employers.