Free at-home COVID test kits now available in Minnesota

As COVID-19 infection rates continue to drop and related restrictions begin to ease, Governor Tim Walz is hoping to increase Minnesotan’s access to at-home testing.

A new online ordering program that began today allows people to order free rapid COVID-19 tests online for delivery directly to their homes – a total of four per household.

"Our goal has always been to ensure that when Minnesotans need a test, they can get one quickly and easily," Gov. Walz said in a statement.

According to the announcement, Minnesota has secured 500,000 test kits and the program will be available until all the test kits are ordered. Official’s intent to use this program as a model for providing more access to COVID-19 rapid testing in the months ahead.

In addition to the program, Minnesota has nearly five million rapid at-home test kits for community partners, schools and childcare facilities.