Fight between staff member and student at Armstrong High School under investigation

article

A fight between a staff member and a student is under investigation at Armstrong High School, according to the Plymouth Public Safety Department and school leaders.

Police are completing interviews at this time as well as reviewing video of the altercation.

The principal, Erick Norby, sent an email to students' families regarding the incident. In the email, he says another student recorded the fight and posted it onto social media.

"Please continue to speak with your student about making good choices and engaging in appropriate social media use," read the statement in part.

The case remains under investigation. Upon completion of the investigation, the principal says the school will follow its district policies.