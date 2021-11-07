Female pedestrian struck, killed by minivan in Columbia Heights

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says a woman is dead after being hit by a minivan while crossing the street in Columbia Heights Sunday evening.

Officials responded to the incident around 5:19 p.m. Sunday near the 4500 block of Central Ave NE, according to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say it appears a woman who was driving a minivan south on Central Ave NE hit a woman while she was crossing the street.

The female pedestrian was transported to North Memorial Health Hospital and died. The woman driving the minivan wasn't hurt.

This is an ongoing investigation.

