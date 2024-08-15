Expand / Collapse search

FEMA opening Disaster Recovery Center in St. Louis for those affected by June flood

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  August 15, 2024 5:56pm CDT
Severe Weather
Aftermath of flooding in northern Minnesota

Northern Minnesota is dealing with the aftereffect of substantial rainfall on Tuesday that toppled trees, washed out roads and caused damage to some areas.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is opening a Disaster Recovery Center in Virginia, Minnesota for those who were affected by the flooding in June

FEMA aid for St. Louis County

Storms cause flooding in Duluth

Tuesday storms that caused damage across Northeastern Minnesota caused flooding in Duluth. This video was taken by John Keefover, who described the flow of water as "Class 5 rapids" outside of his apartment. In a Facebook post, Keefover said, "This same culvert that diverts water underground by Whole Foods backed up like this in September as well as back in 2012 during the major flooding." (This video is looped.)

The center is opening to help St. Louis County residents and business owners who suffered damage during flooding and severe storms that took place between June 16 and July 4, the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said. In-person help will be available at the center to help navigate the application process of applying for federal aid. 

The Disaster Recovery Center will open Friday and will operate out of the St. Louis County Public Works building in Virginia. It will be open seven days a week from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

FEMA will staff the center along with the state of Minnesota and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). 

Eligible homeowners and renters have federal financial assistance available to help with the costs of temporary housing and any home repairs. Low-interest loans are also made available for uninsured properties that were lost or damaged. 

St. Louis River levels rising near Duluth, MN

The St. Louis River and other rivers in Northeastern Minnesota are high and are continuing to rise after severe storms Tuesday night that caused flash flooding on Minnesota's North Shore. Here's a look at the St. Louis River at Jay Cooke State Park near Duluth, Minnesota.

SBA aid for businesses

In addition to the Disaster Recovery Center, SBA opened a Business Recovery Center at 111 Second Street Southeast in Cook, Minnesota. It is open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

There, business owners can get help to complete disaster loan applications and much more. 

Appointments can be made for the Business Recovery Center here. Walk-in appointments are available on a first-come, first-served basis. 