FEMA opening Disaster Recovery Center in St. Louis for those affected by June flood

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is opening a Disaster Recovery Center in Virginia, Minnesota for those who were affected by the flooding in June.

FEMA aid for St. Louis County

The center is opening to help St. Louis County residents and business owners who suffered damage during flooding and severe storms that took place between June 16 and July 4, the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said. In-person help will be available at the center to help navigate the application process of applying for federal aid.

The Disaster Recovery Center will open Friday and will operate out of the St. Louis County Public Works building in Virginia. It will be open seven days a week from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

FEMA will staff the center along with the state of Minnesota and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).

Eligible homeowners and renters have federal financial assistance available to help with the costs of temporary housing and any home repairs. Low-interest loans are also made available for uninsured properties that were lost or damaged.

SBA aid for businesses

In addition to the Disaster Recovery Center, SBA opened a Business Recovery Center at 111 Second Street Southeast in Cook, Minnesota. It is open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

There, business owners can get help to complete disaster loan applications and much more.

Appointments can be made for the Business Recovery Center here. Walk-in appointments are available on a first-come, first-served basis.