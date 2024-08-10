FEMA opens two offices in southern MN to assist residents in flood-impacted areas

Federal relief is on the way for residents hit hard by this summer's severe flooding.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) opened two offices to the public. One opened in Waterville on Friday and another in Faribault opened on Saturday morning.

Both cities dealt with historic flooding that damaged public infrastructure and private property.

FEMA officials say the recovery centers are meant to help community members "kickstart their recovery" following the storms and flooding that hit the area between June 16 and July 4.

These offices are meant to help those impacted by the floods by providing disaster assistance and answering any questions related to natural disaster mitigation.

The Waterville FEMA Disater Recovery Center is located inside Waterville City Hall at 200 3rd Street in Elysian, Minn. and is open from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily.

The Faribault FEMA Mobile Disaster Recovery Center is located at the Washington Recreation Center at 117 Shumway Avenue in Faribault, Minn. and is also open from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily.

Residents can click here to find the FEMA disaster center closest to them.

