Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until WED 10:00 PM CDT, Winona County, Buffalo County
15
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Washington County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County
River Flood Warning
from WED 1:17 PM CDT until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Redwood County, Renville County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 5:00 PM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Goodhue County, Le Sueur County, Scott County, Sibley County, Pepin County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Goodhue County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 AM CDT, Goodhue County, Wabasha County, Pepin County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Dakota County, Rice County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 10:00 AM CDT, Dakota County, Washington County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 4:00 AM CDT, Dakota County, Ramsey County, Washington County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Cottonwood County, Murray County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Carver County, Carver County, Cottonwood County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Houston County, Jackson County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Wabasha County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County

Faribault dam damaged by flooding, crews work to ease erosion

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  July 3, 2024 5:45pm CDT
Minnesota
FOX 9

Faribault dam erosion: Crews work near mill

Crews in Faribault are working on Wednesday to ease erosion around a dam caused by flooding. Officials say the work is underway at the dam next to the Faribault Mill at Slevin Park along the Cannon River.

FARIBAULT, Minn. (FOX 9) - Crews in Faribault are working on Wednesday to ease erosion around a dam caused by flooding.

Officials say the work is underway at the dam next to the Faribault Mill at Slevin Park along the Cannon River.

"While the full extent of damage will not be entirely clear until the water fully recedes, what can be seen has called for the need to stabilize the area and to prevent additional erosion," the city writes. "The State has been notified, as is general practice in situations like this, and we’re encouraging everyone to avoid the area."

Aerial video from the FOX 9 chopper showed crews using an excavator and skid loader to move dirt along the north side of the dam but no sign of dangerous erosion from the flooding. Records show the dam was originally built in 1865 and used to power the Faribault Woolen Mill. The erosion appears to be happening mostly on the side opposite the historic mill.

Officials say there is no "immediate public risk" and that the situation isn't like the Rapidan Dam situation. In Rapidan, the much larger hydroelectric dam suffered a partial failure which caused massive erosion along west side of the dam – eating away at soil, sending a neighboring home into the Blue Earth River, and forcing crews to demolish a store.

The city is asking people to avoid the immediate area of the dam. Barricades are up around the area where crews are working.

Image 1 of 5

 

From: FOX 9