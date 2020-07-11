Federal government denies Walz's request for aid after unrest in Minnesota

The federal government has denied a request from Minnesota Governor Tim Walz for funds to help rebuild the Twin Cities after damage caused duirng unrest after George Floyd's death.

Governor Walz submitted the request earlier this month, citing estimates that put damage to public buildings and infrastructure at $15.6 million. On top of that, 1,500 businesses suffered damage from fires and looting that was expected to top $500 million.

In a statement, a spokesman for Governor Walz said: "The Governor is disappointed that the federal government declined his request for financial support from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to help Minnesota rebuild after civil unrest damaged public infrastructure and caused extensive fire damage in the wake of George Floyd’s death. As we navigate one of the most difficult periods in our state’s history, we look for support from our federal government to help us through.”

In a statement, a FEMA rep confirmed the request had been denied, saying it was determined that "the impact to public infrastructure is within the capabilities of the local and state governments to recover from."

FEMA says the governor has 30 days to appeal the decision. Governor Walz's office says they will consider all options.