Fatal New Year's Day shooting marks St. Paul's first homicide of 2024

St. Paul had its first homicide of 2024 after a man was shot in the city's Hamline-Midway neighborhood early on New Year's Day.

According to St. Paul police, around 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a home on the 1600 block of Van Buren Avenue after a caller stated they wanted a gathering of people removed from the area.

Police say as officers were responding, more calls came through saying shots were fired in the area. Another caller said they were with an injured person, and they were taking them to the hospital.

When officers arrived at the scene, they did not find any more victims but found evidence of a shooting, law enforcement said.

Officers were told a vehicle had arrived at United Hospital with a man that had apparent gunshot wounds. Police say the man died from his injuries.

St. Paul police are currently investigating the shooting, and no arrests have been made.

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call 651-266-5650.

In 2023, St. Paul had 33 homicides.