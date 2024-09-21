Fatal motorcycle crash: Man dies after crash with Jeep in Minnetrista

The Brief A man is dead after a crash at the intersection of Highway 7 and County Road 44 on Friday night. The man was riding a motorcycle when he collided with a Jeep. No other injuries were reported and alcohol is suspected of being a factor in the crash.



What we know

A crash report from the Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) states the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 7 and County Road 44 just before 11 p.m.

Investigators report that Johnathan David Hommer, 24, was riding a 2008 Honda XL 1200 west on Highway 7 when he entered the intersection with County Road 44.

It was there that Hommer "made contact" with a 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee, according to the crash report.

Hommer reportedly died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Minnesota State Patrol investigators say in the crash report that alcohol is suspected to be a factor in Hommer's involvement in the crash.

Road conditions were dry at the time of the crash, according to MSP.

What we don't know

The crash report does not state if Hommer or the driver of the Jeep properly obeyed traffic signals at the intersection before the crash.