Fatal crash closes part of Highway 52 in Dakota County

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Highway 52 in Vermillion Township Saturday morning.

The crash occurred around 11:45 a.m. on southbound Highway 52 at 190th Street. Traffic cameras captured what appears to be a red truck in the ditch and a burnt car on the road. Firefighters were seen spraying down the car at one point.

A section of Highway 52 from 200th Street to County Road 46 will be closed in both directions for a "significant amount of time," the state patrol crash report stated. Check the latest updates on the highway closure from MnDOT here.

The state patrol did not say what led to the crash or if any other injuries were reported, but they are investigating it as a fatal incident. More information is expected to be released.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.