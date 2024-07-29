Fatal crash involving bicyclist in Wright County

article

A fatal crash involving a bicyclist in Wright County on Sunday night is under investigation, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

What we know

The crash report states the incident happened around 9:20 p.m. at Highway 55 and Dempsey Avenue Northwest in Maple Lake Township, located approximately 10 miles southwest of Monticello, Minnesota.

A 39-year-old driver and a 21-year-old bicyclist were heading west on Highway 55 when, at some point, they collided, according to the report.

The Wright County Sheriff’s Office, Maple Lake Fire Department, and first responders from Allina Ambulance responded to the scene.

What we don’t know

As of Monday morning, further details were not listed on the crash report, but the incident did result in a fatality. The exact circumstances surrounding the crash are unknown, but the State Patrol said the road conditions were wet at the time.

More information is expected to be released by the State Patrol.

At least 240 people have died as a result of traffic-related incidents in Minnesota so far this year, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.