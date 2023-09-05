Faribault PD: BCA will investigate man who died in police squad

The Faribault Police Department says it has asked the Minnesota BCA to review the death of a man who passed out in the back of a police squad over the weekend after a chase and crash.

Police say they attempted to pull over the driver, who they believed was impaired, at West Division and Fourth Street NW shortly before midnight on Saturday. However, officers say the driver didn't stop and kept driving at low speeds.

Investigators said it appeared the man was falling "in and out of consciousness" but kept driving. Police followed the driver, at low speeds, until they could perform a PIT maneuver.

After the vehicle was stopped, the man was checked over by medics who police said "deemed him clear for transport" to the Rice County Jail. But shortly after, on his way to jail, police say the man lost consciousness in the back of the cruiser. Officers called an ambulance and medics used Narcan and CPR to attempt to revive the man. But, ultimately, he was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Faribault Police Department says its squads are equipped with cameras which were rolling during the incident. The man's identity has not been released.

The department says the Minnesota BCA was contacted after the death and it will investigate the incident.

In a statement, Faribault Police Chief John Sherwin said: "The Faribault Police Department is committed to an impartial and transparent investigation as we send our condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased. As this is an open case turned over to the Minnesota BCA for investigation, the Faribault Police Department will have no additional comment – including confirming and releasing the name of the deceased."