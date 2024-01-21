Tou Ger Xiong killing: Family relieved after arrests in Hmong comedian's murder

Tou Ger Xiong’s family is feeling relieved after learning four people are in custody for the kidnapping and slaying of the popular Hmong comedian and activist.

"What they did to him was evil. They murdered him. They killed him," brother Eh Xiong said. "I can at least sleep peacefully for a little bit simply because we know that … they brought justice for Tou Ger."

Two men, an underage boy, and one woman are charged with aggravated kidnapping for extortion and aggravated homicide. Tou Ger’s body was found on Dec. 11; and authorities now allege he was tied up and tortured, before being thrown from a cliff. In late December, his body was returned to Minnesota, where his family will hold a funeral service for him at the end of January.

Supporters of the Xiong family are invited to send a donation for funeral expenses at this link.

The kidnapping

Xiong was found dead on December 11, twelve days after arriving in Colombia as a tourist. Officials say he was held against his will in an apartment on Dec. 10, tied up, tortured, beaten, and robbed.

According to Colombia authorities, Xiong was lured by the suspects using a dating app.

Prosecutors say the group held him captive, demanding thousands of dollars from the family. Despite being paid more than $3,000 by a friend, Xiong was beaten and thrown off a cliff, Colombian officials said.