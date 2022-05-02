29 years later, family hopes for answers in South St. Paul man's disappearance

article

A family is hoping to shine a light on the disappearance of a South St. Paul man who vanished without a trace nearly three decades ago.

Todd Hanson, age 25, went missing on May 2, 1993 with his friend Chad Birkeland. Eleven days later, Birkeland's body was pulled from the Mississippi River in Hastings.

Twenty-nine years later, Hanson remains missing without a trace. In an open letter to the public, which was posted online by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Hanson family is begging anyone with information to come forward.

"29 years ago today, our brother and friend Todd went missing. 29 years ago today, we started on a long, sad and bittersweet journey that I would never wish on anyone," Hanson's sister Shelly writes.

"Todd went missing from the safety of South St. Paul, our community that today still feels like a safe place to raise our families," Shelly continues. "My hope is if anyone has any information at all about Todd and the circumstances of this case to please contact the BCA. So many hearts have been hurting for so very long, we just want some closure for all our hearts."

The Minnesota BCA says anyone with information on the case can call the BCA tip line at 877-996-6222.