Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Wilkin County
12
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 AM CDT, Roseau County
River Flood Warning
until THU 9:00 AM CDT, Norman County
Flood Warning
until WED 6:45 PM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until WED 5:45 PM CDT, Marshall County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 11:30 AM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until MON 11:00 AM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until WED 6:30 PM CDT, Clearwater County, Kittson County, Norman County, Pennington County, Polk County, Polk County, Red Lake County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 1:00 AM CDT until SAT 1:00 PM CDT, Clay County
Flood Warning
until WED 6:00 PM CDT, Beltrami County, Clearwater County, Marshall County, Pennington County, Polk County, Red Lake County, Roseau County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Clay County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Norman County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County

29 years later, family hopes for answers in South St. Paul man's disappearance

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 6:09PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9
Photo of Todd Hanson article

Todd Hanson disappeared 29 years ago, leaving a family searching for answers. (Supplied)

SOUTH ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A family is hoping to shine a light on the disappearance of a South St. Paul man who vanished without a trace nearly three decades ago.

Todd Hanson, age 25, went missing on May 2, 1993 with his friend Chad Birkeland. Eleven days later, Birkeland's body was pulled from the Mississippi River in Hastings.

Twenty-nine years later, Hanson remains missing without a trace. In an open letter to the public, which was posted online by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Hanson family is begging anyone with information to come forward.

"29 years ago today, our brother and friend Todd went missing. 29 years ago today, we started on a long, sad and bittersweet journey that I would never wish on anyone," Hanson's sister Shelly writes.

"Todd went missing from the safety of South St. Paul, our community that today still feels like a safe place to raise our families," Shelly continues. "My hope is if anyone has any information at all about Todd and the circumstances of this case to please contact the BCA. So many hearts have been hurting for so very long, we just want some closure for all our hearts."

The Minnesota BCA says anyone with information on the case can call the BCA tip line at 877-996-6222.