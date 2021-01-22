Family of man fatally shot by Pine County deputy calls for answers

article

Demonstrators and family members spent Friday afternoon outside the headquarters of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension in St. Paul, calling for answers in the investigation of the police shooting death of Anthony Legato last October.

A Pine County sheriff's deputy shot and killed the 25-year-old after a chase on I-35 north near Mora.

The family says they were promised the investigation would be completed in six weeks, but now three months later, they say they have yet to hear back, and have yet to see any body camera footage related to the incident.

"And all we want is to know, just want to know, so we can finish grieving and that it, that's all we're here for," said Michael Legato, Anthony’s father.

Legato mentioned the BCA notified him that they have completed their investigation and it is under review.

