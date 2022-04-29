Family member fatally shoots man inside Minneapolis home, police say

The Minneapolis Police Department is investigating its 29th homicide of the year after a family member allegedly fatally shot a man late Thursday night.

Around 11:56 p.m., police responded to a man "screaming for help" on the 2000 block of James Avenue North. When they arrived, officers say they found an unconscious man who had been shot. Despite life-saving efforts, the man died at the scene.

Based on preliminary information in the investigation, police say a family member shot the man inside a home. They have detained that family member.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office will release the man's name and cause of death after an autopsy is conducted.