Family, loved ones say goodbye to 17-year-old killed while trying to buy sneakers

On Saturday morning, hundreds packed into Elim Lutheran Church in Robbinsdale to say goodbye to a life tragically cut short.

17-year-old Yaseen Johnson was fatally shot outside an apartment complex in Plymouth on Nov.14. He thought he was going to buy a pair of high-end sneakers, but instead was killed in cold blood in a robbery scheme.

Augustus Sirleaf, of Plymouth, has been charged with second-degree murder (with intent, not premeditated) and second-degree murder (without intent, while committing a felony) in the fatal shooting.

He is one of three suspects the Plymouth Police Department identified following Johnson's killing. An 18-year-old man who was arrested in connection to the case has been released from jail without being charged. Police are still looking for the third suspect, 19-year-old Hans Madave of New Hope.

At Johnson's funeral, loved ones shared songs, prayers and their memories, but there were also calls for change.

"As you kill off our leaders, our doctors, our lawyers, our preachers...you are killing them off right in front of all of us," said civil rights activist Spike Moss, who spoke about the epidemic of gun violence within the black community and begged for the killing to stop.

"The (Klu Klux Klan) has been in existence in this country as a terrorist group for 177 years, hanging and killing our people. Young black boys in America have now killed more black people than the Klan did in 177 years," said Moss.

Johnson's family is now working to establish a non-profit in his memory to tackle teen gun violence and create safe spaces for those wanting to safely complete online sales.