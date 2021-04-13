Families of George Floyd, Daunte Wright call for police accountability

article

Two families grieving over two lives lost came together Tuesday afternoon in downtown Minneapolis.

"It’s a time for change and the change is now – Minneapolis you all can’t sweep this under the rug anymore we’re here and we will fight for justice for this family just like we’re fighting for our brother," said Philonise Floyd, the brother of George Floyd.

The family of George Floyd is in town for the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in Floyd’s death last year.

"At some point, we need change at some point," said Brandon Williams, the nephew of George Floyd. "We need better policing at some point. We need officers to be held accountable charged and convicted."

Floyd’s family members made it clear they are standing right next to the family of 20-year-old Daunte Wright, who was killed in a deadly police shooting on Sunday during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center. Kim Potter, the officer involved, has now resigned.

Speaking at a press conference, Wright’s mother became emotional, as she shared her final moments with her son. He had called her during the traffic stop and she was on the phone with him until he was forced to hang up.

"I never imagined this is what was going to happen I just thought maybe he was being arrested," said Katie Wright, Daunte’s mother. "And when I called back, the girl who was with him answered on FaceTime and she was crying and screaming and said they shot him and she pointed the phone towards the driver’s seat and my son was laying there unresponsive, that was the last time I seen my son."

Daunte’s grandmother also took a moment at the podium, her voice shaking with emotion.

"When I first heard what happened I couldn’t believe it, I could not believe it," said Angie, Daunte’s grandmother. "I thought somebody was playing a joke on me. It hurt me to my heart."

